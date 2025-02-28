Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $457,000 Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 261.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,552 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 90,785,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755,460 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,272,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 2,505.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 702,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 92.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

