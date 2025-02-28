Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,194 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

