Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,130 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.79 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

