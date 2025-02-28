Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,834 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

