Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $363,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 697,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 114,872 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,254,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,643 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 118.4% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BITO opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

