Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 14,162.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,486 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Matson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Matson by 51.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $140.55 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.78 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

