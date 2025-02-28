Bank of America Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $79.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TREX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. Trex has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Trex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

