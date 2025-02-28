Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.60 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

