BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BCE by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $7,343,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $23.40 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 2,350.00%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

