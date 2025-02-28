Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,480. The trade was a 17.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. This trade represents a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Down 2.0 %

Belden stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

