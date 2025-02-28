Blue Trust Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3,465.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 23.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $313,296.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,144.95. The trade was a 8.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $327,888.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,186,674.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

