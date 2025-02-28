BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.63.

FSLR stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 75.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,498 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 17,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $127,379,000 after buying an additional 718,631 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 961.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 585,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1,757.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $136,242,000 after buying an additional 516,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

