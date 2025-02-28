Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $102.17 and last traded at $102.71, with a volume of 22958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.07.

Specifically, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,192,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,755,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,691,000 after acquiring an additional 195,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,680,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

