Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $46,699,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,361,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,702,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,132,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 56.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.