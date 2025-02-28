BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.5 %

BWA stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

