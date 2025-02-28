Brokers Issue Forecasts for BRP’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $5.81 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$87.17.

BRP Stock Performance

TSE:DOO opened at C$56.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. BRP has a twelve month low of C$56.32 and a twelve month high of C$102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

