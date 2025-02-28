Brokers Issue Forecasts for MGIC Investment Q3 Earnings

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2027 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.