Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,010,000 after acquiring an additional 452,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after buying an additional 102,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,563,000 after buying an additional 168,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after buying an additional 28,781 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

