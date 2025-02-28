Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

