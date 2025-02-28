Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 294,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $554.40.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $266.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.90. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.59 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

