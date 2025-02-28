Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cabot were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $19,643,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $6,228,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cabot by 103.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cabot by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

