California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 57,811 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 297.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

