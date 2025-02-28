Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $99.91 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

