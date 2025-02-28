Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.80.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $340.68 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $307.05 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.66. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.