Centerpoint Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $259.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.01 and a 200-day moving average of $236.53. The company has a market cap of $724.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.