Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 650 to GBX 340. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ceres Power traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.89), with a volume of 2263473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.60 ($0.88).

Insider Activity at Ceres Power

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,528.22). 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceres Power Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of £136.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.35.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

