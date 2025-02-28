Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,919 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 795,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after purchasing an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 427,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $144.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.