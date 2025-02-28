Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $102.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

