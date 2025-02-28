Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,607,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6,170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.91 on Friday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

