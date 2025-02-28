CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 157,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 181,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $56,421.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,645.92. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,692,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,685.07. This represents a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,089. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $41.27 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

