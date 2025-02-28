Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $72.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,265.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $311,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,244.50. This trade represents a 15.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,054 shares of company stock worth $5,771,192 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

