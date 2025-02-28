Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

ED stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 468,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

