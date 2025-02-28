Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 35.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other news, Director Charles E. Owens sold 46,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $4,721,572.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,404 shares in the company, valued at $20,610,927.32. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 12,731 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $1,270,299.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,260. This represents a 42.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,225 shares of company stock worth $13,904,358 over the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

