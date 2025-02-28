Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,979,000 after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1,195,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 36.0% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 234,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,224.80. This represents a 60.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $10,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,113.12. This trade represents a 68.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,426 shares of company stock worth $24,285,825. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

