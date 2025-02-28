Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.67.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $364.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.99 and its 200 day moving average is $343.63. Cummins has a one year low of $260.88 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

