D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $352.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.54 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

