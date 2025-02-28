D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $142,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,301 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Kinross Gold by 12.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,315,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

