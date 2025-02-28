D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,309 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $88.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

