D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,955 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 25,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,017,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 520,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 19,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPM opened at $259.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $724.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.01 and a 200 day moving average of $236.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

