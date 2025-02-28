D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $237,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 4,464.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $177,755.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $323,764.70. This represents a 35.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050. The trade was a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,061. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

