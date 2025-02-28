D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BRC were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in BRC by 5.3% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,535,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 684,542 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 627,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in BRC by 4,294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 497,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 485,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRCC. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NYSE BRCC opened at $2.42 on Friday. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.77 million, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

