Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.66% of Daily Journal worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $327.00 and a 52 week high of $602.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $528.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.04 and a 200-day moving average of $500.10.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 106.63%.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

