Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.58. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $131.39 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

