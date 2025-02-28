Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth $2,177,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth $411,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $97.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.