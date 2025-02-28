Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Donaldson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.