Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $68.21, with a volume of 37574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Report on DCI

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Donaldson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.