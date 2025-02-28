Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $68.21, with a volume of 37574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.
The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million.
Donaldson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.
In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Donaldson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
