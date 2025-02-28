Douglas Dynamics’ (PLOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $630.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,819,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth $535,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

