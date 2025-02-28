Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average is $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

