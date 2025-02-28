Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.