Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. Entergy has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

